Champions League round-up: Jude Bellingham nets in Borussia Dortmund win as PSG held despite Lionel Messi brilliance

Jude Bellingham scored one and set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro as he led Borussia Dortmund to a convincing 4-1 win at Sevilla in Champions League Group G.

Captaining his side at the age of just 19, Bellingham jinked into the left side of the box to double his side's lead in the 41st minute before Karim Ademeyi added a third.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a consolation for Sevilla early in the second half before Julian Brandt completed the scoring for the Bellingham-inspired hosts.

The result saw the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, who is reportedly the first choice for Wolves to replace Bruno Lage.

Manchester City extended their 100 per cent record to three straight games as they brushed aside Copenhagen 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland scoring twice.

Chelsea also got their Group E campaign up and running in style with a thumping 3-0 win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

A second-half penalty from Noah Okafor proved enough for Salzburg to beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 and take over at the top of the group with five points from their first three games.

Defending champions Real Madrid were forced to ride their luck to extend their 100 per cent start at the top of Group F with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The hosts looked set to coast to victory after Rodrygo fired a long-range opener then Vinicius Junior doubled their advantage with less than half an hour on the clock.

Image: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was on target in the Champions League win

But Shakhtar replied through a thunderous volley from Oleksandr Zubkov before the break and the visitors continued to threaten to snatch an equaliser on the counter-attack.

Also in Group F, two goals from Andre Silva helped RB Leipzig coast to a 3-1 win over Celtic, who remain winless after their first three games.

A brilliant strike from Lionel Messi was not enough for Paris St Germain to preserve their perfect start in Group H as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica.

Messi curled a 22nd-minute opener past home keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos but his effort was cancelled out by a 41st-minute own goal by Danilo Pereira which keeps the hosts level at the top of the group.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Two goals from Adrien Rabiot got Juventus up and running at the third time of asking as they swept to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in Turin.

Starting pointless after their first two games, Rabiot grabbed a 35th-minute opener before Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juve's lead early in the second half.

Dean David set up a nervy finish for the hosts when he reduced the deficit in the 75th minute but Rabiot's second seven minutes from time wrapped up an overdue victory.