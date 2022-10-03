 Skip to content

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The group stage resumed on Tuesday with a battle of Britain where Liverpool eased past Rangers 2-0, in what was the first competitive meeting between the two sides; meanwhile, Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw in Germany against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuesday 4 October 2022 22:32, UK

This season&#39;s final takes place in Istanbul

The Champions League group stages hit the half-way mark this week - here's the state of play as we head towards crunch time in Europe's top tier...

The group stage resumed on Tuesday with a battle of Britain where Liverpool eased past Rangers 2-0, in what was the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Meanwhile, Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw in Germany against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

On Wednesday, FC Copenhagen will hope Manchester City are not in the same form they have shown in recent weeks when they travel to the Etihad Stadium, with the hosts in perfect form so far in their group.

Graham Potter's second Champions League game in charge of Chelsea sees his side host AC Milan, while Celtic travel to RB Leipzig in desperate need of points if they are to maintain their hopes of qualifying from Group F.

So how do things stand across all the groups?

Trending

Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring Man City&#39;s fourth goal against Nottingham Forest
Image: Joao Cancelo has three Champions League assists - the most in the competition

Group A

Results

Table

Also See:

Fixtures

Group B

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group C

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group D

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group E

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group F

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group G

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group H

Results

Table

Fixtures

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema