Champions League round-up: Antonio Rudiger scores as Real Madrid deny Shakhtar Donetsk famous win | Juventus lose again

Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw.

Oleksandr Zubkov headed the Ukrainians, beaten 2-1 by Real in Spain last week, in front at the start of the second half.

That had looked to be enough for a hard-earned victory, but former Chelsea defender Rudiger headed in a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

Real Madrid sit top of the table, now four points ahead of RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

Image: Maccabi Haifa players celebrate after beating Juventus 2-0

Juventus crashed to their third group defeat as they lost 2-0 away to Maccabi Haifa, who secured their first win.

Omer Atzili headed Haifa into an early lead and doubled the lead shortly before the break as Juve were dealt another setback following Saturday's Serie A defeat to AC Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica remain locked together at the top of Group H following a 1-1 draw in the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty late in the first half to give PSG - without Lionel Messi because of injury - the lead, but Joao Mario equalised from the spot just after the hour.

Image: Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Benfica

Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 at the Maksimir Stadium in Group E.

Nicolas Seiwald gave Salzburg an early lead before the Croatians equalised through Robert Ljubicic's deflected effort.

Chelsea are top of Group E after a 2-0 win at AC Milan, who played most of the match with 10 men.

Image: Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund fought back to draw 1-1 against Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park.

Tanguy Nianzou headed Sevilla in front following a free-kick on 18 minutes, but England midfielder Jude Bellingham bundled in an equaliser before the break.

Dortmund sit second in the table, five points ahead of Sevilla and Copenhagen. Manchester City became the first team to qualify for the last 16 despite a 0-0 draw in Denmark.