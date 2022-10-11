FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: Ten-man visitors held in Denmark as VAR dominates Champions League fixture

Manchester City rested Erling Haaland, failed to score and had Sergio Gomez sent off in a frustrating VAR-dominated goalless draw with Copenhagen in Denmark.

Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated visits to the pitchside monitor at a raucous Parken Stadium.

The stalemate still all but guaranteed City's place in the last 16 of the Champions League for another year - but it was not a night that will live long in the memory.

Pep Guardiola's side remain top of Group G on 10 points and will qualify for the knockout stage later on Tuesday if Sevilla fail to beat Borussia Dortmund. Copenhagen remain bottom on one point.

Image: Manchester City's Sergio Gomez was shown a red card in the first half following a VAR review

How City were frustrated in Denmark

All of the main talking points came in the first half and it was remarkable the Group G clash remained scoreless.

Yet with the prolific Haaland on the bench for the first time this season, City were not at their fluent best and Copenhagen tested them much more than in last week's 5-0 thrashing in Manchester.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for goalkeeper Ederson after just four minutes when he miscontrolled a backpass to concede a corner. For a split-second, he appeared to think the ball was rolling towards his own goal.

City thought they had taken the lead when Rodri fired a crisp shot into the top corner from outside the area after 11 minutes.

Yet, in what was to become a common theme, the Portuguese referee was invited to have a second look. Much to City's consternation, he ruled out the strike for handball against Mahrez in the build-up.

Man City team news Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was rested for the first time this season as Pep Guardiola made five changes to his side following Saturday's 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Julian Alvarez was given a chance to impress in his place in an attacking front three along with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez. Aymeric Laporte returned to partner Manuel Akanji in central defence with Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez in the full-back slots. Ilkay Gundogan came in for Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Image: Riyad Mahrez saw his first-half penalty saved by Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara

Mahrez looked like being the beneficiary of the VAR's intervention soon after, however, when referee Dias awarded City a penalty following another review.

The official concluded Nicolai Boilesen had handled Manuel Akanji's header at goal but Mahrez was unable to take advantage as Kamil Grabara saved his spot-kick.

There was then further drama at the other end when Gomez tangled with Hakon Haraldsson on the edge of the area. Dias initially allowed play to go on but, after later studying replays, decided to send the City left-back off.

Replays suggested Copenhagen might even have had a case for a penalty but they had to settle for a free-kick on the edge of the area, which came to nothing.

Image: VAR dominated the Champions League Group G fixture in Denmark

Forced to play with 10 men for an hour, City manager Guardiola decided to sacrifice Mahrez to send on an extra defender in Ruben Dias. The visitors unusually lacked cohesion and, spurred on by a vociferous home crowd, Haraldsson shot narrowly wide.

City started the second half stronger with Kevin De Bruyne forcing Grabara to make a good save but Copenhagen continued to frustrate them.

The hosts enjoyed some good possession and Isak Johannesson was close to turning in a dangerous low ball across the box.

The game fell flat and there was a shortage of goalmouth action until Joao Cancelo tested Grabara from distance late on.

The introduction of Phil Foden could not spark City and the game petered out.

Guardiola: It's a good point

Image: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks on after another VAR intervention

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport: "We started really well with 11 and then play one hour with 10 and we resist. When we have the ball we are clever, we didn't push too much.

"It's a good point. Not mathematically but we are almost qualified for the next round and this is the main target.

"I didn't see (the handballs).

"Now we have to go to Dortmund and try to secure first position.

"We will travel back to Manchester immediately, tomorrow is a day off and then we prepare for Liverpool on Sunday."

Rodri: Frustrating but we respect decisions

Image: Manchester City players celebrate Rodri's thunderbolt before the effort was ruled out

On the first-half VAR decisions, Manchester City midfielder Rodri told BT Sport: "Sometimes it's like this, you have to live these types of games. With an early red card it's difficult for the team but we fight to the end and have chances to score - a disallowed goal and a missed penalty but it's difficult when it's ten against 11.

"I'm a bit frustrated of course, I don't think anyone realised what happened but apparently it's a handball. I don't know if it's intentional or not but it is what it is. We respect the decision. Then we have a penalty miss and the red card changes the game.

"We wanted to come here and win, it's frustrating but we have a red card and we fight to the end. Of course we want to win but for the way we played, ten against 11, we cannot be sad."

Opta stats: More penalty woe for City

Manchester City became the first team to miss a penalty and have a player sent off in the first half of a Champions League game since Arsenal against Bayern Munich in February 2014.

Riyad Mahrez has missed two of his previous three penalties in all competitions for Manchester City, after missing just one of his first 10 for the club.

Manchester City have missed 24 penalties in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, at least nine more than any other Premier League side since he joined (start of 2016-17).

Copenhagen have failed to score in each of their last seven matches against English teams in all competitions since a 1-2 defeat away by Manchester City in February 2009.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 16th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Manchester City go to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Pep Guardiola's side's next fixture is then Brighton at home on October 22 after their match at Premier League leaders Arsenal on October 19 was postponed to accommodate the Gunners' rearranged Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.

Man City's remaining Champions League fixtures

October 25: Borussia Dortmund (A) - kick-off 8pm

November 2: Sevilla (H) - kick-off 8pm