Arsenal's Premier League clash with Man City postponed as UEFA rearranges PSV Europa League tie for October 20

Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV has been rescheduled for Thursday October 20 (kick-off 6pm), meaning the Gunners' Premier League clash with Manchester City has been postponed.

Arsenal's game against champions City was originally scheduled for the previous night (October 19), but a new date will now have to be found after the Premier League agreed to postpone it.

Arsenal's original game against PSV Eindhoven, which was due to be played at the Emirates on Thursday, was postponed due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A UEFA statement said: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October at 19:00 CEST (18:00 local time).

"The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October.

"UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging."

A Premier League statement added: "The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal FC's Premier League match with Manchester City FC, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal FC's re-arranged UEFA Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven.

"Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

"A new date for the Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC fixture will be announced in due course."

List of midweek football fixtures

Champions League

Wednesday September 14

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Rangers vs Napoli

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Arsenal vs PSV (postponed due to lack of police numbers)

Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

FK RFS vs Hearts

Silkeborg vs West Ham

Sky Bet Championship

Wednesday September 14

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham

National League South

Wednesday September 14