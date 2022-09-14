Arsenal's Premier League clash with Man City postponed as UEFA rearranges PSV Europa League tie for October 20

Arsenal vs PSV set for Thursday October 20, UEFA confirms; Premier League has agreed to reschedule Arsenal's clash with Man City, which was set for Wednesday October 19; A new date for the Arsenal vs Man City will be announced 'in due course'
Wednesday 14 September 2022 11:53, UK
Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV has been rescheduled for Thursday October 20 (kick-off 6pm), meaning the Gunners' Premier League clash with Manchester City has been postponed.
Arsenal's game against champions City was originally scheduled for the previous night (October 19), but a new date will now have to be found after the Premier League agreed to postpone it.
Arsenal's original game against PSV Eindhoven, which was due to be played at the Emirates on Thursday, was postponed due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A UEFA statement said: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October at 19:00 CEST (18:00 local time).
"The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October.
"UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging."
A Premier League statement added: "The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal FC's Premier League match with Manchester City FC, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal FC's re-arranged UEFA Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven.
"Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.
"A new date for the Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC fixture will be announced in due course."
