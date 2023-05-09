Hits and misses: Man City pass Bernabeu test even as Antonio Rudiger helps Vinicius Junior outshine Erling Haaland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic’s David Ornstein and The Daily Mail’s Riath Al-Samarrai reflect on Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant performance at the Bernabeu

It was a curious night because - as Pep Guardiola pointed out afterwards - Real Madrid scored when Manchester City appeared in control and City then equalised just when the game seemed in danger of slipping away from them. He will take it.

Although Carlo Ancelotti also claimed to be satisfied with the score - and will back Vinicius Junior and the rest to cause problems on the counter-attack - this was the more daunting half of City's assignment in this tie. It came with bad memories too.

This was the scene of that improbable collapse one year ago, when City succumbed to the sheer force of will of Madrid on a mission. After suffering something like that, the last thing they needed was even a hint that their opponents had the greater knowhow.

When Vinicius' shot struck the back of the net, it will have challenged the resolve of Guardiola's players. Much is made of the manager's long wait to lift this trophy again, but not one of the players on that pitch for his side has yet won this Champions League.

If there are doubts, that is when they emerge. When Madrid have seemed comfortable surrendering possession, soaked up your best shots and punished you on the break. There was a trademark swagger about them after that. It was a test of nerve for City.

They came through it courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne. With Erling Haaland receiving close attention, someone else had to step up. It was fitting that it was him. "He helped us in the moment we most needed it," said Rodri. How important that could be.

Fourteen times in 14 attempts at the Etihad Stadium in 2023, City have won the game. Do that in the second leg next week and they will be into the Champions League final. On an awkward evening in Madrid, that marks some result for Guardiola and his players.

Adam Bate

Image: Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland had a great battle in the Santiago Bernabeu

Within 90 seconds, Antonio Rudiger was already in the face of Haaland following an aggressive piece of defending that led to a foul being awarded. He ran back in position goading the striker. It's easy to forget that Haaland is still learning the game at 22 years old and Rudiger clearly wanted to test his composure in the heat of a Champions League semi-final. There aren't many defenders in world football who possess the confidence, authority and experience to go and have a battle one-vs-one with the Manchester City striker - but Rudiger is that player. He was in his ear, pulling his shirt and just generally being a bit of a nuisance.

Of course, it's impossible to completely nullify him as he managed to get three shots away over the 90 minutes but the attempts only equated to an expected goals figure of 0.3, highlighting how Rudiger kept the chances falling his way to low-probability ones. Rudiger showed stopping a record-breaking phenomenon can be done.

Lewis Jones

Image: Vinicius Junior offered another reminder of his excellence against Manchester City

While Haaland was restricted, it was Vinicius who had his moment - and what a treat it is to watch this player shine. Ancelotti calls him the game's most decisive player and it is hard to argue when the man scored the winner in last season's Champions League final.

Here he was again, smashing the ball into the net to turn the tie in his team's favour. The Brazilian is skilful but it is the speed at which he is able to execute those skills that sets him apart.

Kyle Walker was at his limit in trying to contain him, which only made you wonder how someone who was not lightning quick themselves would have looked. City are well placed to progress. But there can be no complacency with Vinicius on the team-sheet.

Adam Bate

