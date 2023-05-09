Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Champions League semi-final level as Kevin De Bruyne cancels out Vinicius Junior strike

Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne traded magnificent goals as Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

City had dominated the early stages of the match only to concede from Madrid's only shot of the first half, a stunning strike from Vinicius that seemed to unnerve Pep Guardiola's side.

But midway through the second half, just when Madrid were pushing for their second goal, De Bruyne silenced the Bernabeu with a vicious hit of his own from distance.

There was no late sting in the tale as there had been for City in this stadium in last season's semi-final and they will be optimistic about the prospect of completing the job at the Etihad Stadium next week.

How the first leg played out

Given that City contrived to surrender a two-goal lead going into the last minute of normal time in the second leg of their semi-final against Madrid last season, before succumbing to defeat in extra-time in the Bernabeu, this tie came with uncomfortable memories.

And while there was no sign of those nerves as they peppered Thibaut Courtois' goal early in the game, controlling the possession, their composure was tested when Madrid sucker-punched with a moment of magic from Vinicius. He is an extraordinary player.

Eduardo Camavinga broke down the left and fed the ball to the Brazilian, who rifled the ball beyond compatriot Ederson from outside the penalty box. It was classic Madrid, soaking up the pressure before turning the tables on their opponents. A response was needed.

Team news Luka Modric was fit enough to start for Real Madrid so there was just one change from the team that won at Chelsea with Antonio Rudiger coming in.

Pep Guardiola named the same Manchester City side that defeated Arsenal last month with Manuel Akanji in at left-back. Nathan Ake's injury against Leeds meant he was unavailable.

It took City some time, Erling Haaland being controlled well by Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. But it was De Bruyne who stepped up, lashing the ball beyond international team-mate Courtois after being set up by Ilkay Gundogan. It was a match for Vinicius' goal.

Though Karim Benzema forced a good save from Ederson with a close-range header, neither side could find a winner on the night - that will have to come in Manchester next week. The tie is in the balance but, on this evidence, it is not short of players capable of deciding it.

