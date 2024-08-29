Champions League draw: Man City to visit PSG, Liverpool to host Real Madrid, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City have been drawn at home to Inter Milan and away to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the new-look league phase to the Champions League that UEFA hopes will provide a more exciting first stage of the competition.

At the draw in Monte Carlo, the revamped 36-team competition threw up a showdown between City and Inter, the side they beat to finally lift the trophy in 2023. The new format sees all 36 teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away.

The top eight will go straight into the last 16 while a round of play-offs will decide the other eight teams.

City were the first team pulled out by former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Cristiano Ronaldo was the man then tasked with pushing a large button on the desk in front of him to allocate eight computer-generated opponents.

Manchester City opponents Inter Milan (h) PSG (a)

Club Brugge (h) Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h) Sporting CP (a)

Sparta Prague (h) Slovan Bratislava (a)

Juventus, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Sporting Lisbon, Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava are their other six opponents.

Liverpool were the next British team pulled out and landed a home fixture against holders Real Madrid. Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna and Girona made up their schedule.

Liverpool opponents Real Madrid (h) Leipzig (a)

Leverkusen (h), Milan (a)

Lille (h), PSV (a)

Bologna (h), Girona (a)

Meanwhile, Arsenal were drawn out of pot two already knowing they would face PSG, Atalanta and Inter Milan. The rest of their opponents came out as Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Sporting Lisbon, Monaco and Girona.

Arsenal opponents PSG (h), Inter Milan (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Atalanta (a)

Dinamo Zagreb (h), Sporting CP (a)

Monaco (h), Girona (a)

Aston Villa - former European champions having lifted the European Cup in 1982 - have been given a mouth-watering home encounter with Bayern Munich.

Image: Aston Villa have ended their 41-year wait to play at Europe's top table

Aston Villa opponents Bayern Munich (h), RB Leipzig (a)

Juventus (h), Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h), Young Boys (a)

Bologna (h), Monaco (a)

Unai Emery's side will also host Juventus as they return to the Champions League, ending a run of 41 years without playing in European football's premier competition, as well as hosting Scottish champions Celtic. Their other five fixtures will be against Leizpig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Bologna and Monaco.

As well as Villa, Celtic - residing in Pot Three - will face last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Club Brugge, Atalanta, Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb and Slovan Bratislava.

Celtic opponents RB Leipzig (h), Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h), Atalanta (a)

Young Boys (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h), Aston Villa (a)

How the new format will work

For the new season, the Champions League has expanded from 32 to 36 teams, a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league phase including all participating teams.

Each team has been drawn against two different teams from each pot, playing one team at home and one away. Teams will play eight matches against eight different teams.

Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of eight league-stage games against eight different opponents (four home games, four away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home-and-away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Teams ranked 25-36 are eliminated from all competitions.

Will the new format lead to more early excitement?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reacts to the Champions League draw, which included appearances from Cristano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's really easy, when it comes to modern football, to be a bit cynical and jaded, but I have to say that is the best draw I've ever seen.

Image: The new format sees all 36 teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away

"It's probably the first draw I've ever seen that I've enjoyed. It was actually entertaining.

"It had Cristiano Ronaldo, who'd flown in from Saudi Arabia, Gianluigui Buffon, two brilliant presenters. It had a brilliant film, which had incredible acting by some of the most famous footballers in the world; Rodri was in it and Zlatan stole the show in explaining how the tournament has changed.

"When we got to the actual draw, that was brilliant as well. Gone were all of those balls and glass bowls - we basically had Buffon picking out one team and then Ronaldo - who, I have to say, looked a little bit bored - was the one who was pressing a button and, straightaway, the computer would come up with that team's eight opponents.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo helped conduct the draw of the revamped 36-team competition in Monte Carlo

"It was really slick, it was really entertaining, fast-paced and also, it has thrown up some incredible games.

"For instance, a couple of years ago, the final was Inter Milan vs Man City - this time around, that is just a league phase game. Also Barcelona vs Bayern, PSG vs Man City, Real Madrid vs Liverpool, PSG vs Arsenal, Bayern vs PSG. These could all be finals.

"I, for one, am totally won over. I think this is going to be a brilliant new format."

Champions League draw in full

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Manchester City

Inter Milan (h)

PSG (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Slovan Bratislava (a)

Inter Milan

RB Leipzig (h)

Man City (a)

Arsenal (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Red Star Belgrade (h)

Young Boys (a)

Monaco (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Bayern Munich

PSG (h)

Barcelona (a)

Benfica (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Dinamo Zagreb (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

RB Leipzig

Liverpool (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Barcelona

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Benfica (a)

Young Boys (h)

Red Star Belgrade (a)

Brest (h)

Monaco (a)

Real Madrid

Image: Carlo Ancelotti lifts the Champions League trophy

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atalanta (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Brest (a)

Liverpool

Real Madrid (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

AC Milan (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Girona (a)

PSG

Man City (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Arsenal (a)

PSV (h)

Salzburg (a)

Girona (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig (h)

PSG (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Salzburg (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Atalanta

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Arsenal (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Man City (a)

Juventus (h)

AC Milan (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bayer Leverkusen

Inter Milan (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Brest (a)

Arsenal

PSG (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Shakhtar Donestsk (h)

Atalanta (a)

Dinamo Zagreb (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Monaco (h)

Girona (a)

Benfica

Barcelona (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Red Star Belgrade (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

AC Milan

Liverpool (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Red Star Belgrade (h)

Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Girona (h)

Slovan Bratislava (a)

Juventus

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Benfica (h)

Club Brugge (a)

PSV (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Arsenal (a)

Young Boys (h)

PSV (a)

Brest (h)

Bologna (a)

Young Boys

Inter Milan (h)

Barcelona (a)

Atalanta (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Red Star Belgrade (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lille

Real Madrid (h)

Liverpool (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

PSV

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Juventus (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Red Star Belgrade (a)

Girona (h)

Brest (a)

Feyenoord

Bayern Munich (h)

Man City (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Girona (a)

Dinamo Zagreb

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Arsenal (a)

Celtic (h)

Salzburg (a)

Monaco (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Red Star Belgrade

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

AC Milan (a)

PSV (h)

Young Boys (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Monaco (a)

Salzburg

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Dinamo Zagreb (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Celtic

RB Leipzig (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Atalanta (a)

Young Boys (h)

Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Sporting CP

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Arsenal (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Stuttgart

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atalanta (h)

Juventus (a)

Young Boys (h)

Red Star Belgrade (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Girona

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Arsenal (h)

AC Milan (h)

Feyenoord (h)

PSV (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Bologna

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (A)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Monaco (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Brest

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

PSV (h)

Salzburg (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Aston Villa

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bayern Munich (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Juventus (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

Sparta Prague

Inter Milan (h)

Man City (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Slovan Bratislava

Man City (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Celtic (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Girona (a)

Monaco

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

Arsenal (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Bologna (a)

Sturm Graz

RB Leipzig (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Atalanta (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Lille (a)

Girona (h)

Brest (a)

Why was the draw being done by a computer?

The new draw system took around 35 minutes - the same duration as the manual draws for the previous 32-team format with a group phase and knockout stage.

Without the bespoke software, an old-fashioned manual draw for the expanded competition would have taken four hours and require up to 1,000 balls and 36 glass bowls.

When will fans know the fixture dates?

The finalised fixture list will be released on Saturday August 31.

When are the 2024/25 Champions League league-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

Where is the Champions League final being held in 2025?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025.