Champions League 2024/25 new format, fixtures, results and table for league phase featuring

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic feature in a new Champions League format this season - here's everything you need to know...

How does the new 'league phase' format work?

The 36 teams form a single league, with each entrant playing eight different clubs, four at home and four away. Three points are awarded for a win and one for a draw.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated with no access to the Europa League.

How will the knockout play-off phase work?

Teams that finish between ninth and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th.

The eight clubs that prevail in the knockout phase play-offs will then progress to the round of 16, where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded.

The pairings of the knockout phase will also be partly determined by the league phase rankings, with a draw which lays out the route for teams to reach the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'The best I've seen!' | Why the new-look Champions League draw was so entertaining

September 19: Atalanta vs Arsenal, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Arsenal vs Paris SG, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Arsenal vs Monaco, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Girona vs Arsenal, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 8pm

September 17: Young Boys vs Aston Villa, Wankdorf Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

October 2: Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Aston Villa vs Bologna, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 27: Aston Villa vs Juventus, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

January 21: AS Monaco vs Aston Villa, Louis II Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

September 17: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

October 2: Liverpool vs Bologna, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

October 23: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Girona vs Liverpool, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 5.45pm

January 21: Liverpool vs Lille, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

January 29: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, Philips Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Man City vs Inter Milan, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Slovan Bratislava vs Man City, Narodny futbalovy stadion, kick-off 8pm

October 23: Man City vs Sparta Prague, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Sporting CP vs Man City, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Man City vs Feyenoord, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Juventus vs Man City, Allianz Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City, Parc des Princes, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Man City vs Club Brugge, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic, Signal Iunda Park, kick-off 8pm

October 23: Atalanta vs Celtic, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 5: Celtic vs RB Leipzig, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Celtic vs Club Brugge, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic, Maksimir Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 22: Celtic vs Young Boys, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

When are the 2024/25 Champions League league-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

Where is the Champions League final being held in 2025?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025.