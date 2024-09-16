Champions League 2024/25 new format, teams, fixtures, results and table for league phase

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic feature in a new Champions League format this season - here's everything you need to know...

How does the new 'league phase' format work?

The 36 teams form a single league, with each entrant playing eight different clubs, four at home and four away. Three points are awarded for a win and one for a draw.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated with no access to the Europa League.

Tuesday's Champions League fixtures... BSC Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa (kick-off 5.45pm)

(kick-off 5.45pm) Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven (kick-off 5.45pm)

AC Milan vs Liverpool (kick-off 8pm)

(kick-off 8pm) Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb (kick-off 8pm)

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart (kick-off 8pm)

Sporting Lisbon vs Lille (kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday's Champions League fixtures... Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (kick-off 5.45pm)

Sparta Prague vs Red Bull Salzburg (kick-off 5.45pm)

Celtic vs SK Slovan Bratislava (kick-off 8pm)

vs SK Slovan Bratislava (kick-off 8pm) Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund (kick-off 8pm)

Manchester City vs Inter Milan (kick-off 8pm)

vs Inter Milan (kick-off 8pm) Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona (kick-off 8pm)

Thursday's Champions League fixtures... Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (kick-off 5.45pm)

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (kick-off 5.45pm)

Atalanta vs Arsenal (kick-off 8pm)

(kick-off 8pm) Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig (kick-off 8pm)

Brest vs Sturm Graz (kick-off 8pm)

Monaco vs Barcelona (kick-off 8pm)

How will the knockout play-off phase work?

Teams that finish between ninth and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th.

The eight clubs that prevail in the knockout phase play-offs will then progress to the round of 16, where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded.

The pairings of the knockout phase will also be partly determined by the league phase rankings, with a draw which lays out the route for teams to reach the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'The best I've seen!' | Why the new-look Champions League draw was so entertaining

September 19: Atalanta vs Arsenal, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Arsenal vs Paris SG, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Arsenal vs Monaco, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Girona vs Arsenal, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 8pm

September 17: Young Boys vs Aston Villa, Wankdorf Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

October 2: Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Aston Villa vs Bologna, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 27: Aston Villa vs Juventus, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

January 21: AS Monaco vs Aston Villa, Louis II Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

September 17: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

October 2: Liverpool vs Bologna, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

October 23: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Girona vs Liverpool, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 5.45pm

January 21: Liverpool vs Lille, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

January 29: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, Philips Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Man City vs Inter Milan, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Slovan Bratislava vs Man City, Narodny futbalovy stadion, kick-off 8pm

October 23: Man City vs Sparta Prague, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Sporting CP vs Man City, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Man City vs Feyenoord, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Juventus vs Man City, Allianz Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City, Parc des Princes, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Man City vs Club Brugge, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

October 1: Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic, Signal Iunda Park, kick-off 8pm

October 23: Atalanta vs Celtic, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 5: Celtic vs RB Leipzig, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Celtic vs Club Brugge, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic, Maksimir Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 22: Celtic vs Young Boys, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

When are the 2024/25 Champions League league-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

Where is the Champions League final being held in 2025?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025.