Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid forward admits Man City's banner mocking his Ballon d'Or 'defeat' gave him strength in Champions League tie

Vinicius Junior revealed he was fired up by the banner mocking his Ballon d'Or 'defeat' displayed by Manchester City supporters after playing a starring role in Real Madrid's dramatic Champions League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The visiting side were greeted by a huge flag prior to Tuesday's play-off first leg, poking fun at the Brazilian's runners-up finish to City midfielder Rodri in last year's Ballon d'Or award voting and Real's subsequent boycott of the ceremony.

The banner displayed a huge picture of Rodri kissing his trophy alongside the message 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' - a song title by City-supporting band Oasis. After seeing the banner, Rodri - sat in the stands due to his long-term knee injury - immediately took his phone out to capture the visual display.

Yet it was Real and their No 7 who had the last laugh as the banner backfired badly, with Vinicius playing a major part in both of the goals that saw Carlo Ancelotti's side come from 2-1 down with five minutes left - to steal a 3-2 first-leg lead.

After the game, Vinicius told Movistar: "I saw it, I saw the banner. Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it."

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had not seen the banner, which drew criticism from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Carragher told CBS Sports about the banner.

"Why would you do it? What do you gain from it, even if it's the fans? Why annoy people, why wind someone up? Do it at the end of the game, when you've knocked them out.

"Don't start me on the celebration police. I don't know what you gain out of it - it's not funny tonight, is it?

"If I was coming out and Steven Gerrard had won the Ballon d'Or, and he'd beaten a Real Madrid player, that would annoy me as a Liverpool player.

"It's like a jinx. I don't like stuff like that. Why wind up some of the best players in the world? I know Madrid acted like babies not going there, but act like the proper club.

"Everyone laughed at Real not going, whether it's Vinicius Junior or Carlo Ancelotti not picking up the manager of the year.

"That was embarrassing for a club like them, just because they didn't win it for one season. Man City don't need to get involved, have a bit of class."

City now have to overturn a one-goal deficit when they travel to Madrid to face Real in the return on Wednesday February 19.

What happened at the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Rodri and Vinicius were the two leading contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or prize, awarded in October. The City midfielder had won the Premier League and the European Championships with Spain, while Vinicius won the LaLiga and Champions League titles.

But when news was leaked before the ceremony that Rodri had been handed the award, Vinicius and the entire Real Madrid contingent invited to the event chose not to attend at the last minute.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez defended the decision. "They've changed the voting system," he said in November.

"It's surprising that, given the football, there are countries in which journalists with less than a million inhabitants now have a vote. There are journalists that nobody knows and they have entered to vote this year. Without the votes of journalists from these countries like Uganda, Namibia, Albania and Finland, Vinicius would have won this Ballon d'Or.

"The system must change and they must be recognised people who risk their prestige with these votes. For all these reasons, we did not attend the Ballon d'Or gala."

Asked to respond to Real Madrid's actions, Rodri said: "Well, it's a decision of individuals or clubs in general to decide what to do.

"I cannot respect the decision, I always said I wouldn't do it in the same way. I remember last year that maybe Erling [Haaland] was close to winning it I wanted to be there with him to support with all the club.

"And even though Leo [Messi] won it, we were there clapping him because Ballon d'Or is a recognition not for a player, it's for a year, for a level of a guy for a whole year.