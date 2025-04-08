Champions League prize money: How much Premier League clubs could earn from revamped competition

Champions League prize money has increased by a third this season after the competition's revamp.

The total prize pot for the UEFA competition, which has this season expanded from 32 to 36 teams, is up to £2.06bn, compared to £1.74bn in the previous format last time around.

Every club that qualifies earns an automatic £15.7m - even if they lose every game and go out at the league phase.

At that stage, every win earns a club £1.8m and a draw £590,000.

For finishing in the top eight of the league phase, which seals automatic qualification to the round of 16, UEFA awards £1.7m to each team.

UEFA then rewards teams for winning each round of the knockout phase:

Winner: £21.5m

Runner-up: £15.9m

Semi-finals: £12.9m

Quarter-finals: £10.7m

Round-of-16: £9.4m

For instance, Arsenal, who play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, are guaranteed over £38m in prize money even if they go no further in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side would earn more than £83m in total if they won the Champions League this season.

For comparison, Manchester United received £3.9m in prize money for winning the FA Cup last summer

UEFA has also introduced a new "value pillar" of payments for the first time this season - which could be worth an additional £10.5m.

This is a complicated bonus based on your club's historical success in Europe and how much your country pays for its broadcast rights to the Champions League.

Which PL clubs are in the race for CL qualification?

As we approach the end of the Premier League season, just six points separate five teams fighting for the remaining places below leaders Liverpool and Arsenal with seven gameweeks left to play.

With England currently topping UEFA's coefficient rankings, and the top two nations earning an extra Champions League spot based on performances this season, it is expected that being in the top five of the Premier League will be enough to qualify.

Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Newcastle, Man City and Aston Villa are the top contenders for the remaining qualification spots, but Fulham and Brighton are outsiders to keep an eye on.

Tottenham and Manchester United are in the bottom half and not in the conversation for a top-five finish, but can still salvage Champions League qualification if they win the Europa League.

If such a scenario arises, then there would likely be six Premier League teams in next season's Champions League. It would not see the fifth or fourth-placed team lose their place in the competition.