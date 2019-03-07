Europa League round-up: Napoli stride towards quarters

Arkadiusz Milik was among the scorers as Napoli eased past Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday

Napoli took a giant stride towards the quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Italy.

Efforts from Arkadiusz Milik and Ruiz Fabian and an own goal by Jerome Onguene steered the Serie A side to a comfortable win at the Stadio San Paolo.

Villarreal were 3-1 winners away at Zenit St Petersburg. Former Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra gave the Spanish side the lead, but Sardar Azmoun immediately equalised.

Second-half goals from Gerard Moreno and Manu Morlanes put the La Liga team in control heading back to the Estadio de la Ceramica next week.

Gerard Moreno inspired Villarreal to victory with their second goal at Zenit

Dinamo Zagreb were the other winners in the early kick-offs as Bruno Petkovic's penalty just before half-time was enough to beat Benfica 1-0 in Croatia.

Sevilla had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home against Slavia Prague, despite going ahead after only 24 seconds through Wissam Ben Yedder.

Miroslav Stoch levelled things up for the Czech side but Munir El Haddadi quickly restored the host's advantage before Alex Kral equalised again before the break.

Munir El Haddadi was on target in Sevilla draw with Slavia Prague

Rodrigo scored twice as Valencia won 2-1 at home against FK Krasnodar, who gave themselves a chance back in Russia next week with an away goal by Viktor Claesson.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan drew 0-0 in Germany after Marcelo Brozovic saw his first-half penalty saved by home goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Arsenal suffered more away day blues as their 10 men were well beaten by Rennes. The Gunners raced into an early lead courtesy of Alex Iwobi's fortuitous cross after three minutes but a red card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos just before half-time turned the game in favour of Rennes.

Sokratis was shown the 10th red card of his professional career in Arsenal's defeat at Rennes

Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised immediately after the red card before Nacho Monreal's own goal and a late Ismaila Sarr header saw the hosts run out deserved 3-1 winners.

Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi were on the scoresheet as Chelsea, joint tournament favourites with Napoli, ran out 3-0 winners against Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge.