Europa League round-up: Feyenoord beat Porto in battle of former European champions

Feyenoord's players celebrate their win over Porto at full-time

In a game of two former European Cup winners, Feyenoord beat Porto 2-0 in Group G courtesy of goals from Jens Toornstra and Rick Karsdorp.

It means all four sides in the group are level on three points after two games as Young Boys beat Rangers 2-1 in Bern.

In Luxembourg, the Group A game between Dudelange and Azerbaijani club Qarabag had to be suspended in the first-half after a drone flew over the pitch carrying what looked an Armenian flag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are in a territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region with play suspended for about 15 minutes with Qarabag leading 2-0 - Qarabag eventually went on to win the game 4-1.

As Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 home win over Belgium side Standard Liege, the other Group F game saw Frankfurt recover from their 3-0 home defeat to Gunners last time out by earning a 1-0 win in Vitoria.

Celtic players celebrate a goal against Cluj during tonight's game

There were also wins for Sevilla, Celtic, Lazio, PSV and Espanyol but Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar.

In the other Group L game, Partizan beat Astana 2-1 to top the table one point ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Despite an injury-time winner from Willy Boly away to Turkish side Besiktas, Wolves still trail group leaders Braga and Slovan Bratislava, who played to a 2-2 draw in the other Group K game.

Rafael Forster scored twice for Ludogorets against Ferencvaros

Elsewhere, forward Jody Lukoki was the fastest to score during this round of game, putting his Ludogorets side 1-0 ahead after just 37 seconds at Europa League newcomer Ferencvaros.

Rafael Forster added two more for a 3-0 victory in Group H to maintain the Bulgarian sides impressive start to the tournament.

Ludogorets have a full six points after scoring eight goals in two matches while in the other group game Espanyol earned 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow to trail by two points.

In Group I, Saint-Etienne against Wolfsburg and the Olexandriya game with Gent both ended in a 1-1 draw.

Borussia Monchengladbach scored in stoppage time for a 1-1 draw at Istanbul Basaksehir for the clubs first point while newcomer RZ Pellets WAC also earned a 1-1 draw against Roma at home for both teams to top the Group J table with four points.

Lazio rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Cluj, edging Rennes 2-1 in Group E but remain in third after Celtic's 2-0 victory over Cluj put the Scots atop the group standing with four points.

And finally, PSV Eindhoven took control of Group D after dispatching host Rosenborg 4-1 while Sevilla, the most successful team in the Europa League, made it two wins from two after with a 1-0 home win against APOEL.