Europa League: Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach knocked out of Europe

Lazio suffered a 2-0 defeat in Rennes

Lazio's hopes of making the last 32 of the Europa League were dashed by a 2-0 defeat at Rennes while Borussia Monchengladbach were also eliminated.

Celtic were already assured of top spot in Group E, and they will be joined in the hat by Cluj after they cemented their place with a 2-0 home victory which left Lazio in trouble.

Joris Gnagnon netted twice for Rennes as the Italians slipped to their fourth defeat in six group games.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach followed Lazio out of the door after losing 2-1 at home to Istanbul Basaksehir after Enzo Crivelli's injury-time winner, with Roma joining the Turkish side in the draw following their 2-2 home draw with Wolfsberger.

Malmo progressed as Group B winners after a 1-0 victory at FC Copenhagen, who finished second, while Dynamo Kiev and Lugano drew 1-1 in Ukraine.

Goals from Silvan Widmer and Valentin Stocker either side of half-time saw FC Basel beat Trabzonspor 2-0 to head Group C, and they will be accompanied by Getafe, who were 3-0 home winners over Krasnodar.

Vujadin Savic ruined Sevilla's perfect Group A record as he fired APOEL Nicosia to a 1-0 victory over the La Liga side with both progressing at the expense of Qarabag and Dudelange, who drew 1-1 in Baku.

Austrian surprise package LASK went through as Group D winners with a 3-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon, which saw them leapfrog the Portuguese outfit, who had to make do with second spot as PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 at home to Rosenborg.

Partizan Belgrade's 4-1 home victory over Astana, however, proved only a consolation as AZ also progressed.

Ludogorets finished second in Group H following a 1-1 home draw with Ferencvaros, joining Espanyol, who could not be caught despite a 1-0 home defeat by CSKA Moscow.

Gent and Wolfsburg, who had already booked their respective passages from Group I, both finished with wins as the Belgians saw off Olexandriya 2-1 and their German rivals beat St Etienne 1-0.