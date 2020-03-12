Europa League round-up: Basel, Wolfsburg and Istanbul Basaksehir win first legs

Samuele Campo, Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei struck for Basel on Thursday

Basel will also be confident of going through to the quarter-finals, if indeed the Europa League does continue, after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in Germany.

Samuele Campo, Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei struck for the Swiss outfit, though doubt remains over future rounds of the competition due to Coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Manchester United took a huge step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 5-0 win against LASK.

The other early kick-off saw Istanbul Basaksehir claim a narrow 1-0 advantage over FC Copenhagen thanks to Edin Visca's late penalty.

Istanbul Basaksehir claimed a narrow 1-0 advantage over FC Copenhagen

Rangers lost a European match at Ibrox for the first time under Steven Gerrard, as Bayer Leverkusen won 3-1 to take control of their last 16 first leg tie.

It was not such a good night for Leverkusen's domestic rivals Wolfsburg, who went down 2-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Junior Moraes and Marcos Bahia struck for Shakhtar

Junior Moraes and Marcos Bahia struck for the visitors either side of John Anthony Brooks' equaliser. Both sides also spurned first-half penalties, with Shakhtar's Viktor Kovalenko and Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst the men to miss.

Wolves came from behind to draw 1-1 with 10-man Olympiakos in Athens.

Inter, Sevilla games called off

The Europa League ties between Sevilla and Roma in Spain and Inter Milan and Getafe in Italy were called off on Wednesday due to travel restrictions between the two countries imposed by the Spanish authorities.

UEFA have yet to confirm rescheduled dates but members will meet via video conference on Tuesday to discuss domestic and European club competitions, as well as Euro 2020, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.