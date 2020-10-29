Europa League hits and misses: Gareth Bale yet to fire for Tottenham, Arsenal labour to win

Image: It took a goalkeeping howler for Arsenal to score their opener against Dundalk through Eddie Nketiah

In some ways, it's difficult to argue against a 3-0 win on any day of the week, but for an Arsenal side struggling for goals, a manager lamenting his forwards' finishing, and a Europa League victory with only six shots on target against a determined but very limited Dundalk side, there's plenty to pick apart.

Arsenal took 34 minutes to test veteran visiting goalkeeper Gary Rogers and owed their opening goal to his horrible fumble from a corner. It took a stunning strike from Nicolas Pepe and a fine finish while Dundalk were still composing themselves after shipping the opener to put the gloss on their performance.

Outside of that four-minute spell either side of half-time, the 39-year-old would have been most worried about catching a chill, because Arsenal gave him precious little work to do as their fringe players offered the same predictable attacking style Arteta's first choices have served up in recent weeks.

Too much of Arsenal's play came down the wings, with crosses Dundalk were happy to head away all night long and inside runs from the right from Pepe they could see coming a mile off.

Following back-to-back Premier League defeats, any win is welcome, but if Arteta was serious when telling BT Sport his side made victory "look easy", it doesn't bear thinking about how he would visualise their win being difficult.

Ron Walker

Image: Gareth Bale was substituted during Tottenham's Europa League defeat to Royal Antwerp

Much of the post-match analysis from Jose Mourinho centred around how disappointed he was in the performance of those with a point to prove. Although he didn't mention names, it was obvious he was taking aim at the four he substituted at half-time in Antwerp - Dele Alli, Vinicius, Giovani Lo Celso, and Steven Bergwijn.

But what about Gareth Bale? He hardly enhanced his claims of a Premier League starting berth on what was his first start for the club since returning on loan from Real Madrid.

All eyes were on Bale with Mourinho declaring in the build-up he was going to let him "fly" in the Group J encounter between the top two. Well, if this was Bale flying, then maybe Spurs have signed an imposter.

The Welshman and his teammates saw plenty of the ball at times in the first half, but it all came in deep, unthreatening areas with Bale taking the safe option with his passing and hardly driving forward with the ball at his feet. It was Bale, half-baked.

He was eventually replaced by Harry Kane on 58 minutes. It's been a subdued start to life back in England so far and judging by Mourinho's comments, Bale has work to do to break into his starting XI.

Lewis Jones

Image: Leicester players celebrate Jamie Vardy's opening goal against AEK Athens

And so they should.

Brendan Rodgers named a strong XI for the trip to AEK Athens - possibly helped by the fact their next Premier League game is on Monday evening at Leeds - as the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans started.

It's abundantly clear Rodgers is prioritising progress in this competition, and with a Champions League place for the winners in a packed season where their nearest European rivals may choose to prioritise domestic ventures, it makes complete sense.

They were professional throughout, and when AEK showed signs of causing trouble early in the second half, Leicester simply managed the game, kept it tight and resisted the urge to attack. Kasper Schmeichel's goal kicks were a long drawn-out affair.

But one future problem in this competition may be their lack of depth, in defence at least. On Thursday, they introduced 19-year-old Luke Thomas at half-time, and though he put in a decent display and looked at home on the European stage, it's evidence of their lack of numbers. New injuries to Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne won't help.

They'll be looking to get progression from this group wrapped up before the fifth matchday, and with games against struggling Fulham (H), Sheffield United (A) and Brighton (H) wedged in-between Europa League games later in November and December, Rodgers may be planning to rest some stars.

Gerard Brand

Image: Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to win the game for Rangers against Lech Poznan

Alfredo Morelos may have once again started Rangers' Europa League clash with Lech Poznan on the bench, however, you get the feeling the striker may now be back in manager Steven Gerrard's good books after his match-winning contribution at Ibrox on Thursday night.

With the game drifting and the home side struggling to break down their stubborn opponents, Gerrard decided to throw the Colombian on just past the hour-mark.

And it took the substitute just five minutes to make an impact, stooping to head home Borna Barisic's inviting cross as he became Rangers' joint-leading scorer in Europe with 21 goals, the same as the great Ally McCoist.

Richard Morgan

Image: Celtic players celebrate scoring against Lille

Celtic are up and running in the Europa League after an excellent draw in Lille, but it could have been so much more for Neil Lennon and his side.

After a run of poor results, not many gave the Scottish champions a chance against Lille, who are the only unbeaten side in Ligue 1 and second behind French giants PSG in the table.

But Celtic put their poor form behind them, producing a near-perfect first-half performance as Mohamed Elyounoussi's double and Scott Bain's penalty save gave the visitors the advantage.

Celtic have lost just one of their last 11 away matches in all European competition (W6 D4), going unbeaten in the last four such games.

There was always going to be a fightback from the hosts, it was just a case of how Celtic would deal with it. Losing Kristoffer Ajer did not help matters as Zeki Celik and Jonathan Ikone brought the hosts level with 15 minutes left to play.

There looked to be only one winner with the momentum firmly with Lille, but Celtic dug in to get their Europa League campaign up and running and give themselves something to build on going forward.

It may still be four games in all competitions without a win and there's plenty of room for improvement, but the performance and spirit shown in Lille, plus the returns of Odsonne Edouard and Nir Bitton after issues with Covid-19, show better things could be just around the corner for Celtic.

Oli Yew

✅ Bitton

✅ @Oedouard22



Great to have you back in good health, Bhoys and nice to see you again Timo! 😊#LOSCCEL #UEL pic.twitter.com/WZqR3s3u8u — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 29, 2020

