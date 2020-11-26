Europa League last 32: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Europa League group stage is nearing its conclusion, with Arsenal and Leicester having already qualified for the knockout stage. Here's what you need to know about the round of 32.

When is the Europa League last 32 draw?

The draw will take place at midday on Monday, December 14 in Nyon - after the Champions League last 16 draw. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.

Who has reached the last 32?

Image: Arsenal are in pole position in Group B

Arsenal and Leicester have secured qualification, while Tottenham and Rangers are both in a strong position to qualify.

Winless Celtic, however, are out of the competition after their latest 4-1 loss at Sparta Prague.

Elsewhere, Roma and Hoffenheim also qualified for the last 32.

What is the draw format?

The draw will comprise 12 group winners, 12 group runners-up and eight third-placed sides from the Champions League who will drop into the Europa League knockout phase.

The clubs will be split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage all seeded.

No team can play a club from their Europa League group or a side from the same national association at this stage.

The ties will take place over two legs, with the seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When will the games be played?

February 18, 2021: Round of 32 first legs

February 25, 2021: Round of 32 second legs

What are the other key dates?

December 3: Group stage matchday 5

December 10: Group stage matchday 6

February 18 & 25, 2021: Round of 32

March 11 & 18, 2021: Round of 16

April 8 & 15, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 29 & May 6, 2021: Semi-finals

May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)