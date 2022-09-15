Europa League: Manchester United and Arsenal's state of play in Europe

The second round of Europa League group games are under way this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule...

The group stages kicked off last week, with Arsenal beating Zurich in Switzerland and Manchester United losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Arsenal's second group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates has been postponed due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while Erik ten Hag's side travel to Moldova to face Group E leaders Sheriff.

So how do things stand across all the groups after the initial round of fixtures?

Group A

Results

Group

Fixtures

Group B

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group C

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group D

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group E

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group F

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group G

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group H

Results

Table

Fixtures