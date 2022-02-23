Europa League & ECL last-16 draw: Who has qualified and when is the draw?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws take place on Friday, but who has made it through and who could the British sides face?
When are the draws ?
The Europa League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, February 25 in Nyon at 11am UK time.
It will be followed by the last-16 draw for the Europa Conference League, which will start at 12pm UK time, also in Nyon.
You will be able to follow both draws across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
- Europa League fixtures | Results
- Europa Conference League fixtures | Results
- European football: 2021/22 dates
Europa League
Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?
The draw features 16 teams.
Trending
- Leclerc leads Russell as F1 testing begins LIVE!
- Ferrari start fastest, Red Bull turn heads as F1 revolution begins
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Red Bull's 'wow' design, Alfa in camo: F1's new cars revealed!
- Papers: £120m for Declan Rice?
- Fred: Having interim boss 'strange' | Simeone: Utd one of world's best
- PL Predictions: Liverpool to thrash Leeds
- Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after attacking umpire's chair
- Mickelson to take break from golf | 'I'm sorry for reckless comments'
- Havertz points the way for Lukaku
The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Who has already qualified?
The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa League group...
- Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
- Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
- Galatasaray (Turkey)
- Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
- Lyon (France)
- Monaco (France)
- Spartak Moscow (Russia)
- West Ham (England)
Who else could qualify?
The unseeded teams are still to be determined with the second legs of the play-off round matches taking place on Thursday.
Here are the scores after the first legs...
- Barcelona 1-1 Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers
- Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Braga
- Zenit St. Petersburg 2-3 Real Betis
- Atalanta 2-1 Olympiakos
- FC Porto 2-1 Lazio
- RB Leipzig 2-2 Real Sociedad
- Sevilla 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
How the draw works...
The eight sides who won their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.
No team can play a club from their own country.
The sides who finished top of their Europa League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.
When are the play-off ties?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.
What are the key Europa League dates?
March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)
All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.
Europa Conference League
Which teams are in the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?
The draw features 16 teams.
The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Who has already qualified?
The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa Conference League group...
- AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
- Basel (Switzerland)
- Copenhagen (Denmark)
- Feyenoord (Netherlands)
- Gent (Belgium)
- LASK (Austria)
- Rennes (France)
- Roma (Italy)
Who else could qualify?
The unseeded teams are still to be determined with the second legs of the play-off round matches taking place on Thursday.
Here are the scores after the first legs...
- FC Midtjylland 1-0 PAOK Salonika
- Fenerbahce 2-3 Slavia Prague
- PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse Arnhem
- Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
- Leicester City 4-1 Randers FC
- Marseille 3-1 Qarabag FK
- Sparta Prague 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
How the draw works...
The eight sides who won their Europa Conference League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.
No team can play a club from their own country.
The sides who finished top of their Europa Conference League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.
When are the play-off ties?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.
What are the key Europa Conference League dates?
March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 26: Final (Tirana, Albania)
All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.