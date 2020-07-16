England and Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on October 8

Gareth Southgate's England side have not played since November 2019

England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8.

It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns.

1:06 Southgate tells Sky Sports about the progress of Jadon Sancho Southgate tells Sky Sports about the progress of Jadon Sancho

The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in October and November.

In keeping with current government guidelines, the fixture is scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Wales' most recent visit to Wembley Stadium was in 2011 for a Euro 2012 qualifier, with Ashley Young scoring in a 1-0 defeat.

The most recent meeting of the home nations was when Daniel Sturridge's last-minute winner gave England a 2-1 victory during the group stages of Euro 2016.

England take on Nations League rivals Iceland and Denmark in September but both games are away from home, with Gareth Southgate keen to replicate the success of reaching the finals of the competition for the second time.

Ryan Giggs' Wales will make the short journey to face the Republic of Ireland three days after the Wembley friendly, while England host Belgium on the same day.

Football is back and a new calendar is taking shape.

From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule and the dates just released for the 2022 World Cup, keep track here.