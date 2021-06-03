Friendlies round-up: Belgium held by Greece, Switzerland hit seven past Liechtenstein

A spirited Greece fought back to hold top ranked Belgium to a 1-1 draw in their friendly international in Brussels on Thursday as Georgios Tzavellas' second-half goal cancelled out an early strike for the hosts from Thorgan Hazard.

Belgium were missing several regulars like Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but they were still hoping to send out a message of intent ahead of next week's kick-off of the European Championship.

But Greece, who did not qualify for the tournament, proved dogged opponents with little regard for their hosts' status at the top of the FIFA rankings in a feisty clash behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Hazard put Belgium ahead after 20 minutes but Tzavellas levelled the score midway through the second half.

Turkey made it six games unbeaten as they beat Moldova 2-0. Moldova had chances to score on the counter in the first half before Burak Yilmaz, fresh from winning the French league with Lille, scored Turkey's first goal in the 58th minute. Cengiz Under added a second 19 minutes later.

Mario Gavranovic scored a hat trick as Switzerland cruised to a 7-0 win over its tiny neighbour Liechtenstein. Switzerland and Turkey are in the same Euro 2020 group with Wales and Italy.