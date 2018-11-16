England striker Callum Wilson has 'character and determination', says former boss Mark Robins

1:26 Callum Wilson's progress has impressed his former manager Mark Robins Callum Wilson's progress has impressed his former manager Mark Robins

Callum Wilson has shown "character" to bounce back from injury and play a starring role for England, according to his former Coventry manager Mark Robins.

The Bournemouth striker scored on his England debut in the 3-0 win over the United States and played alongside Wayne Rooney, who earned his 120th and final cap.

Wilson began his career at Coventry and scored 22 goals in 49 appearances between 2009 and 2014 despite a series of injuries.

Robins, who was Sky Blues manager for part of that time, says the 22-year-old's England debut was a proud moment for the club.

3:40 Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA, which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap. Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA, which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap.

"When I was here the first time around Callum had quite a few lengthy injuries and to come through that and get back to playing, never mind to the level he's performing at, shows character and determination," said Robins.

"Eddie Howe takes a lot of credit for that because he has moulded him and developed him again and obviously he deserves his opportunity in the England shirt because of his performances for Bournemouth.

2:54 Gareth Southgate said there were positives from the win but felt the performance overall could be improved Gareth Southgate said there were positives from the win but felt the performance overall could be improved

"He's taken that well and I was delighted for him, I was willing him on to score last night.

"I would have liked to see Wayne Rooney score a goal as well with the stick he's taken for playing in a game like that.

"These players who have been stalwarts for England, who have been top, top players and who have broken records for goal scoring deserve that recognition."

Robins believes Wilson can only benefit from being on the pitch with Rooney, who played the last 32 minutes of the game.

England vs Croatia Live on

"The whole thing was a positive experience from my point of view," he added.

"I think as an England fan you look at it and you want to see young players, but can they learn off one of the masters of the game in terms of his England goal scoring and the performances and experiences he's had?

"You can't learn from many people better than that and to see the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Winks, and Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring a goal, it was just a good performance and there were a lot of positives to take from last night."