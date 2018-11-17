Jordan Pickford upbeat ahead of England vs Croatia in UEFA Nations League decider

1:18 England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is looking forward to Sunday's Sky Live game with Croatia and says they have taken confidence from their Nations League win in Spain. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is looking forward to Sunday's Sky Live game with Croatia and says they have taken confidence from their Nations League win in Spain.

Jordan Pickford is in confident mood as England prepare to face Croatia in their UEFA Nations League decider at Wembley on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side go into the game knowing that victory will see them top Group A4 and progress to the finals stage of the competition.

However defeat, or a score draw, would see them finish bottom of a tight group and be relegated to the second-tier of the Nations League, while a goalless draw would leave them second behind Spain and retain their League A status.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford says they have taken heart from their 3-2 win away to Spain earlier in the competition, while they also defeated USA 3-0 in a friendly international on Thursday, as they prepare to play Croatia in front of a packed Wembley, live on Sky Sports.

"It will be a great game for us, a sell out at Wembley and the game's got something on it," Pickford told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully the atmosphere will be good and we'll be tactically ready to win the game.

"We know we are capable of beating the top teams and we have proven that by beating Spain. They are back on form to be where they should be because they are a top-five team in the world.

"We are holding our own against these top teams and we need to kick on.

"As a group, we all want to win every game we play and if we win every game we play, that will take us to the Nations League semi-finals and final."

