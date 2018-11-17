Harry Kane sets sights on Wayne Rooney's England goal-scoring record

0:27 England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes it is possible for him to beat Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes it is possible for him to beat Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record

Harry Kane believes he can break Wayne Rooney's England goal-scoring record and is ready to end his barren international run in the familiar surroundings of Wembley on Sunday.

The Three Lions captain has not scored for his country in his last seven appearances - but still managed to collect the Golden Boot as England made it to the World Cup semi-finals in the summer.

Rooney bid farewell to international football in Thursday's 3-0 friendly win against the United States, ending his record-breaking England career with 53 goals from his 120 caps.

England vs Croatia Live on

Kane, 25, has amassed 19 goals so far and will be looking to get back on the score-sheet in England's winner-takes-all Nations League clash with Croatia.

He has already been backed by Rooney to one day eclipse his own achievements and now the Tottenham forward has admitted it is something he is targeting in the long-term.

"It is definitely possible," Kane said when asked about breaking Rooney's feat. "It is still a fair bit away. I don't like to set my targets that far ahead in the future because a lot can happen.

Kane won the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot with six goals

"We will see over the years how many goals I have got. Hopefully I will still be fit and healthy and getting selected by the manager. It is achievable but not something I'm thinking about too much right now."

Kane has become accustomed to playing big games at Wembley, with his Tottenham side using the national stadium as their home while delays on their new ground continue.

He feels playing Champions League football there, alongside England colleagues Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Dele Alli, can only help heading into the game against Croatia.

Rooney finished his international career against the USA on Thursday with 53 goals in 120 caps

"We're comfortable with the surroundings there," he replied when asked if it can be an advantage. "I don't think it affects the game too much. But I know where the Wembley goal is. Hopefully I can try and find it tomorrow.

"I've had a bit of experience of big games at Wembley with Spurs, in the Champions League with 80,000 people on the side and singing.

"I want to feel that feeling with England tomorrow night. That will definitely be the case if we win the game. I'm excited for it. I'm looking forward to it.

"We know it's an important and big game for us. We've got to show we've come a little bit further from the World Cup and show what we can do."