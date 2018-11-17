Injury-free England train ahead of Nations League clash with Croatia
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 17/11/18 4:28pm
England manager Gareth Southgate is set to have a fully-fit squad to choose from for Sunday's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.
Every member of the 25-man squad trained on Saturday at Tottenham's base in north London, as they prepare to face their World Cup semi-final opponents, live on Sky Sports Football.
The winner is guaranteed top spot in the group and a place in next year's Nations League Finals.
However, a defeat, or a score draw, would see England finish bottom and be relegated to the second tier, while a goalless draw would leave them second behind Spain and see them retain their League A status.
Southgate is expected to make a number of changes to the team that beat the United States 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday.
Wayne Rooney has now left the group after making his final England appearance in the win over the Americans, but Southgate is boosted by the return of Joe Gomez and Luke Shaw.
The pair missed Thursday's friendly after picking up slight knocks, but both trained on Friday and again on Saturday ahead of the winner-takes-all match at Wembley.
