Gareth Southgate's experience as an England player is crucial, says Robbie Fowler

Gareth Southgate's own experience of playing for England has helped him push his squad towards success, says Robbie Fowler.

Southgate's England reached the inaugural UEFA Nations League semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, four months after they were beaten by the same side in the last four of the World Cup in Russia.

Fowler, who played alongside Southgate for England and earned 26 caps himself, was part of an era when the Three Lions were often accused of underachieving.

The former Liverpool striker told The Debate that Southgate's own experience of playing international football had helped him get the best out of his young squad, who achieved their joint-best overseas World Cup finish in the summer.

"We've been part of England squads in the past where players are kept under the blanket, where they're not allowed to go out and express themselves," said Fowler. "We're seeing a totally different England team.

"They look confident, they look happy, and when you're happy and comfortable, the football's better. When you've got a manager who understands English players, per se, I think that gives you a little bit more."

Fowler also feels that the best Three Lions managers over the years have been English, citing the examples of Bobby Robson, Terry Venables and even Kevin Keegan, whose man-management skills were often praised by the players.

"I was never a believer that just because he's English, he should be the manager. I was under the impression you can be manager of England regardless of where you're from.

"[But] when you sit and analyse England over the years, the best managers have been English. Bobby Robson, Terry Venables - you could say Kevin Keegan, who brings out more from players. I think they understand English players a bit more than a Sven Goran-Eriksson or a Fabio Capello."

Fellow Debate guest Dion Dublin says Southgate's success with assisting his players psychologically had helped them to play with more freedom, another issue England sides have been accused of lacking in the past.

"It shows maturity that Gareth Southgate is allowing his players to make decisions," said Dublin. "He will give them the boundaries and borders, but also will allow them to make their own decisions.

"He's saying, 'Go on, I've seen how good you are - I've seen you in the youth ages, go and show it on the pitch'."