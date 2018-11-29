England retain place in top five in latest FIFA world rankings

Gareth Southgate led England to victories over the USA and Croatia in November

England have retained their place in the top five of the latest FIFA world rankings.

England stay behind Croatia [who are fourth] despite beating them at Wembley earlier this month.

Gareth Southgate's team beat USA in a friendly before victory over Croatia three days later to make it two wins from two in November.

England qualified for the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals which take place next June and are in Pot One for Sunday's draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Scotland are up two places after victories against Albania and Israel

Wales have dropped a place to 19th after defeats to Denmark and Albania, Scotland are up two places to 38th after winning their group in Nations League C.

Republic of Ireland are five places better off than Scotland in 33rd while Northern Ireland are 35th [down one place].

Belgium remain top despite their 5-2 defeat to Switzerland but France [second] and Brazil [third] have closed the gap.