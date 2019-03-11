Pick your 23-man England squad: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Who makes your England 23?

Do England pick a full-strength squad? Is Callum Hudson-Odoi ready for a call-up? Pit your wits against Gareth Southgate here...

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad this week for the European Championship qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

But who will make the cut? He hasn't been averse to giving players a chance - he has called up Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Marcus Bettinelli in recent squads - so will youth be given a go ahead of the Nations League finals in June?

1:25 Gareth Southgate talked up Marcus Rashford's potential even before his run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gareth Southgate talked up Marcus Rashford's potential even before his run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The England boss has the benefit of a number of players in form at his disposal. Marcus Rashford has flourished under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took over at Manchester United, while Harry Kane has returned to Tottenham with three goals in four games.

And with Hudson-Odoi starring in cameo roles for Chelsea might he make a rapid rise through the ranks, having won the World Cup with England Under-17s less than 18 months ago?

At the other end of the pitch, newspaper rumours have suggested DR Congo are ready to call-up Aaron Wan-Bissaka if he doesn't get a call-up, so does he make your squad? And will Declan Rice, who recently pledged his allegiance to England, find his way in too?

Pick your own England squad below, and see how it matches up to Gareth's when his 23 are announced on Wednesday, with coverage live on Sky Sports News.