Declan Rice's switch to England from Republic of Ireland approved by FIFA

Declan Rice's switch of international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England has been approved by FIFA.

Rice represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and made three appearances for the senior side in friendly matches last year, but took a self-imposed exile while he weighed up his international future.

The 20-year-old, who qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, ended six months of speculation over his future on February 13 by committing to England.

FIFA told Sky Sports News that "the change of association has been approved", putting Rice in contention for England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his squad on March 13 and Rice will hope to be included after some impressive performances for West Ham.

He has made 30 appearances for the Hammers this season and scored his second senior goal in Saturday's win over Newcastle.