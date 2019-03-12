Declan Rice to receive first England call-up for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Declan Rice looks set to receive his first England call-up

Declan Rice will be called up to the England squad for the first time for the upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Sky Sports News understands.

Rice is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's squad on Wednesday for England's games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro later this month.

The West Ham midfielder decided in February that his international future lies with England, even though he has Irish grandparents and has already received three Republic of Ireland caps at senior level.

Rice said in February switching his international allegiance to England was hard but is looking forward to future call-ups

On Tuesday afternoon, Rice was named Ireland's Young Player of the Year and despite only recently receiving FIFA clearance to switch his international allegiance, Southgate has decided to select the 20-year-old at the first opportunity.

It is also understood Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton is set for an England recall. He was on Southgate's standby list for the World Cup in Russia after recovering from a shoulder injury but hasn't featured for his country in nearly two years.

Tom Heaton's last cap for England came in a 3-2 defeat to France in June 2017

However, Heaton's recall won't affect Jordan Pickford, who retains the England manager's full confidence despite a dip in form for Everton, and he is expected to continue in goal.

England face the Czech Republic at home on March 22 before an away trip to Montenegro three days later as they begin their campaign to qualify for Euro 2020, of which the semi-finals and final are at Wembley.