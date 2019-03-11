Notes for England manager Gareth Southgate: Declan Rice, Callum Wilson, James Ward-Prowse in?

Gareth Southgate watched Bournemouth beat Huddersfield on Saturday

Gareth Southgate will name his next England squad on Wednesday, but which Premier League players impressed enough over the weekend to be considered?

England will play the Czech Republic and Montenegro in their first Euro 2020 qualifiers at the end of March, and Southgate will reveal his next team selection this week.

We kept an eye on how the potential inclusions fared in their most recent Premier League games which could see them called-up - or miss out.

Declan Rice has been in good recent form for West Ham

Having had his switch of allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England ratified by FIFA, Declan Rice will be pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad after an impressive run of form. He struggled to hit the heights of recent weeks during West Ham's defeat at Cardiff but he was one of the few bright sparks during the second half, offering energy and drive in the middle of park as Manuel Pellegrini's side tried to get back into the match.

Rice's shot that came back off the post was as close as West Ham came to scoring and while there were some positives, the 20-year-old has already shown in his brief career that he, much like West Ham on the day, can do much better.

Callum Wilson's afternoon could not have gone much better on his return from injury, in front of the watching Southgate. One goal and one assist represented a fine afternoon's work, while completing 90 minutes on his first start since mid-January.

The England manager will be pleased to have Dele Alli back from injury and assisting Harry Kane - his fine, deft ball to the back post made the opener, but he showed his rustiness in the second half as he dwelled on the ball with options either side of him in the final third.

He'll be less happy with Danny Rose's poor mistake for Saints' equaliser, letting the ball through his legs before Yan Valery netted, while Kyle Walker-Peters arguably should have been sent off in the incident which led to James Ward-Prowse's winner, hauling down Stuart Armstrong on the edge when he was virtually last man.

As far as Saints go, Ward-Prowse's two fine free-kicks in two weekends strengthens his argument for a call-up, but it would still be a shock, while Josh Sims is surely one for the future after his MOTM second-half cameo.

Adam Lallana was a surprise inclusion in the Liverpool starting XI, but produced an impressive display. He was lively in possession and helped set up Liverpool's second goal by throwing himself at an attempted clearance to block. Jurgen Klopp said Lallana made it into the team after an excellent week of training, and he certainly did not let his manager down on matchday.

Could Adam Lallana's return to action see him back in the England squad?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold did not influence the game much, and found it tough going at times against Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, who Sean Dyche called "outstanding". McNeil, 19, has been in good form for Burnley and might be pushing for a place in the England U21 squad.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also performed well lately, but this was not his best game. He was at fault for Liverpool's opening goal - along with James Tarkowski - and also made an error for the third goal as he kicked straight out to Mohamed Salah.

Jordan Pickford had a torrid afternoon against Newcastle

England's No 1 Jordan Pickford had an unconvincing afternoon at St James' Park. His error led to him rugby tackling Salomon Rondon inside the area, however, he redeemed himself by saving the penalty. That should have been the springboard for a solid performance but his authority in commanding his box was lacking throughout and he was at fault for Newcastle's equalising goal as he palmed a Miguel Almiron strike straight to Ayoze Perez.

For large parts of Everton's clash, Michael Keane looked calm and composed against the Newcastle attack but his performance nosedived in the final half an hour as Everton lacked organisation when the Toon turned on the taps.

Southgate will be impressed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's development. Fresh from an energetic display against Liverpool, he was a threat at St James' Park, leading the line with great maturity. He took his goal with great skill and almost doubled his tally with a quick turn and strike from 20 yards in the second period. It was a pity his defenders let him down late on.

Raheem Sterling is a cert to be called up anyway, but he picked the perfect time to net a hat-trick for Manchester City and show why has become a different prospect in front of goal in recent years.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has gone under the radar and never had an England call-up - but the utility man was at his best against United at right-back.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford had an off-day in front of goal while Chris Smalling was generally assured at the back despite the scoreline, and Luke Shaw would have earned himself an assist had Romelu Lukaku turned his wonderful first-half cross in, rather than onto the bar.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi both came on as substitutes for Chelsea against Wolves, but fellow Englishman Ross Barkley was dropped for this game.

The duo both helped turn up the attacking pressure when Wolves went a goal up in the 56th minute, but neither had a significant impact on the match.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be included on Wednesday

Conor Coady was the only English player in Wolves' first team and the 26-year-old is yet to receive an England call-up. He put in a commanding defensive performance in the centre of the back three to contain Chelsea's attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in the England squad and he produced an energetic display, keeping Alireza Jahanbakhsh quiet throughout the game and made some smart runs down the flank.

Lewis Dunk earned his first England cap in November and will surely be in Southgate's mind again after his Man of the Match display. His goal-saving blocks highlighted his determination to keep Brighton in the game in high pressure moments.

With James Vardy retired from international duty, it was Leicester's impressionable young Englishmen who will hope for a call-up this week. The striker still has a big role to play in helping the development of the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, and both benefited from the striker's selfless running.

Ben Chilwell was bright from full-back going forward, but his failure to cut out Havard Nordtveit's pass led to Floyd Ayite's untidy equaliser, while Harry Maguire will feel he ought to have blocked the shot.

Less encouraging was the performance of Ryan Sessegnon, who was hooked at half-time after failing to make a meaningful impact.