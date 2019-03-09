Manhester City 3-1 Watford: Raheem Sterling nets hat-trick to put City four points clear

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick, including a controversial opener, as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to move four points clear in the title race.

Sterling's first goal, 40 seconds after half-time, was initially ruled out for offside but after a long discussion, referee Paul Tierney overturned his own decision, with Daryl Janmaat's attempted block just before Sterling struck ruled as having played the winger onside.

There was nothing controversial about his second goal which arrived less than four minutes later, when Riyad Mahrez played the ball across the six-yard box and left it on a plate for him to slot home.

He made it three for the second Premier League hat-trick of his career just before the hour mark (59), showing superb composure to take David Silva's pass in his stride before riding two challenges and dinking the ball over Ben Foster.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Kompany (5), Otamendi (6), Zinchenko (7), D Silva (8), B Silva (7), Gundogan (7), Mahrez (7), Aguero (6), Sterling (9).



Subs: Sane (7), Jesus (7), Foden (n/a).



Watford: Foster (6), Janmaat (7), Britos (7), Kabasele (7), Masina (5), Doucoure (6), Cleverley (5), Capoue (6), Femenia (6), Gray (5), Success (6).



Subs: Deulofeu (7), Deeney (7), Cathcart (n/a).



Man of the match: Raheem Sterling

A much-altered Watford team, who had made seven changes for the game, pulled one back when substitute Gerard Deulofeu slotted the ball under Ederson from Troy Deeney's flick-on, but that was as good as it got for the Hornets as City moved four points clear of Liverpool, who play Burnley on Sunday, with a goal difference now superior by seven.

Before Sterling had broken the deadlock, Watford had looked relatively comfortable despite resting the majority of their first team ahead of next weekend's FA Cup quarter-final with Crystal Palace.

David Silva came the closest to opening the scoring, firing just wide from a Riyad Mahrez cross, although replays then spared Tierney's blushes after showing he had handled the ball in the process of heading it beyond the far post.

Raheem Sterling celebrates his opener with Man City team-mates

Watford failed to register a shot on target in the first 45 minutes, but stood strong against wave after wave of City pressure, with the hosts far from their fluid best and lacking the slick movement and passing with which they have become synonymous.

That resistance finally broke 40 seconds into the second half, but the Hornets had a strong case for arguing that their defence was breached illegally. Sergio Aguero brought the ball down and played it into Sterling's path, but he was in a clearly offside position when he appeared to lob it into the far corner.

Pep Guardiola embraces Raheem Sterling as he comes off in the second half

The assistant referee's flag was raised and Tierney decided against giving the goal, but spent several minutes with his official discussing the details before it was decided a sliding tackle from Janmaat, which got a nick on the ball just as Sterling was about to shoot and took it onto his standing leg, had played him onside.

Javi Gracia was left incensed on the bench while his players appeared still shell-shocked by the time City doubled their lead four minutes later. David Silva picked out Mahrez on the right of the area, he skipped to the byline and pulled the ball across into the middle and leaving Sterling a simple finish.

Team news Man City made two enforced changes, bringing in Riyad Mahrez and Nicolas Otamendi for the injured Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.



There were some seven changes for Watford though, with Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu both benched and three of the back four changed from their win over Leicester last week.

Watford still stuck to their gameplan and defended deep, but a third followed just before the hour mark which was all down to Sterling's work. David Silva slipped the ball inside Janmaat, and after racing onto it Sterling could easily have rushed his finish - but stepped through two challenges and beat Foster and take home the match ball.

Gracia finally attempted a throw of the dice in the form of Deeney and Deulofeu, who combined within 30 seconds of coming on to blot City's copybook. Deeney's flick found his in-form striking partner and the Spaniard scored his fourth goal in as many games for a glimmer of hope.

But City breezed their way to victory, nearly adding a fourth when Gabriel Jesus left Ben Foster on his backside but was denied by a fine sliding challenge from Christian Kabasele, ensuring City will end the weekend top of the Premier League.

Match facts

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games (L1), and are on the longest current winning run in the competition (6 games).

Watford have lost all 10 of their Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table, scoring just nine goals and conceding 29.

Manchester City have won 45 of the 48 points available to them in home games this season (W15 D0 L1), losing only against Crystal Palace in December.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Watford (6 goals, 2 assists).

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored his hat-trick in 13 minutes and 12 seconds - the fastest in the Premier League since Romelu Lukaku's for Everton v Sunderland in September 2016 (11:37).

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 22 home goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.

Raheem Sterling has scored in 52 games in all competitions for Manchester City, not losing any of those games (W50 D2) and winning each of the last 34.

Gerard Deufoleu's goal for Watford came just 17 seconds after the Spaniard came off the bench, the fastest sub goal in the Premier League since Sammy Ameobi netted for Newcastle against Tottenham in October 2014 (8 seconds).

Gerard Deufoleu has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Watford (4 goals, 2 assists), as many as he managed in his previous 19 games this season for the Hornets.

Man of the match - Raheem Sterling

Who else? Raheem Sterling showcased the quality and consistency of finishing Pep Guardiola has helped add to his game with his first hat-trick in more than three years, with the third showing the kind of composure he rarely showed in younger years.

It showed how high Guardiola views his potential that the Man City boss' first reaction to his hat-trick in his post-match interview was to say "he can do better". On this evidence, that would be impressive.

What's next?

Watford host Crystal Palace in next Saturday's early kick-off (12.15pm) in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Man City have a Champions League last-16 second leg with Schalke to look forward to on Tuesday at 8pm.