Gareth Southgate says Declan Rice offered no England guarantees

Declan Rice has been given no guarantees over his England future after switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Rice, 20, has been named in Southgate's 25-man squad for their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

He committed to England last month despite having three senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, and FIFA ratified his switch last week as those appearances all came in friendlies.

Southgate admitted his staff have been "tracking" Rice for some time.

"They're really big decisions when you're asking a player to transfer associations, you've got to be very clear you feel they have a future with England," Southgate said.

"That said there were no guarantees made to Declan. I think that's important because you've got to be playing well to get in the squad.

"His form's been excellent, we like what we've seen in terms of his character, personality and leadership qualities.

"He can play as a holding midfield player and I've seen him play very well as a centre-back. I think he'll fit very well."

Full England squad Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

Rice maintains he does not expect to walk straight into the England side following a first call-up.

"I am very proud and honoured to have been selected by England, and I am excited to start working with Gareth Southgate, the coaches and the rest of the squad following our match against Huddersfield Town this weekend," the midfielder told the West Ham official website.

"I had an extremely difficult decision to make regarding my international future, but I have made that decision and now I just want to focus on the future, continuing to work hard and play as well as I possibly can.

"I know that nothing can be taken for granted, and there is still a lot of hard work ahead of me. However, I am looking forward to the challenge of trying to prove to the England manager that I am worthy of a place in his team, and hopefully continuing to progress my career in the right direction."

Rice said he was 'proud and honoured' to be called up

Selection decisions around dual nationality are becoming "increasingly complex" for Southgate, who said around 50 per cent of England's youth teams are made up of players who can play for two or three countries.

"The rules are the only guide we can work from," said Southgate. "Kids are asked to make decisions very young."

'Never keen to say someone is No 1'

Jordan Pickford made costly errors against Newcastle on Sunday

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton was recalled to the England squad for the first time since being named on the standby list for World Cup 2018, with Jordan Pickford under scrutiny following mistakes for Everton in the 3-2 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

"I'm never keen to say this player is the No 1 and that's it, you've always got to have competition," said Southgate.

"But we're pleased with what Pickford's done and we've got to help him through what was hopefully a blip at the weekend."