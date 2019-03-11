Jordan Pickford is still England's No 1, says Paul Robinson

Jordan Pickford's form with Everton this season has come under scrutiny

Jordan Pickford is still England's No 1 goalkeeper, despite his drop in form this season at Everton, insists Paul Robinson.

Pickford saved a penalty on Saturday in Everton's 3-2 defeat at Newcastle, but gave that initial penalty away and arguably should have been sent off for the tackle on Salomon Rondon.

Former England goalkeeper Robinson says Pickford, whose heroics in Russia helped England get to the World Cup semi-finals, is firmly first choice for Gareth Southgate, but does admit the 25-year-old's performances have dropped below his high standards.

Asked if he's still England's No 1, Robinson told Sky Sports News: "Yes he is, definitely. I don't think he's playing the best that he's ever played, clearly I don't think he's at the top of his game because he's set himself such a high bar.

"I think he made an error in the Merseyside derby in November, and I think that impacted him a little bit. It was the first time he'd made a high-profile error, where people have actually started scrutinising him and are now watching him.

"A goalkeeper is all about confidence. When you make a mistake, or you have criticism levelled at you, you've got to be very strong.

"Little things, like someone saying something when you go behind the goal to pick up the ball, it makes you question yourself.

Southgate picks his England side on March 13

"I genuinely think he's England's No 1 goalkeeper at the moment. Is he the best in the Premier League? There are probably a few goalkeepers in better form than him at the moment. But is he England's No 1 for the next internationals? Absolutely, yes he is. He's earned that right."

England will play the Czech Republic and Montenegro in their first Euro 2020 qualifiers at the end of March, and Southgate will reveal his next squad on Wednesday.