Raheem Sterling hailed as a 'role model' by Gareth Southgate after England hat-trick

Gareth Southgate is delighted with Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate has saluted Raheem Sterling as a "role model" after his first England hat-trick helped seal an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Sterling had a hand in four of England's five-goal haul, breaking the deadlock midway through the first half at the end of a 25-pass move, winning the penalty which Harry Kane converted before two strikes early in the second half completed his treble and a special night for the Manchester City forward.

"I put Raheem into the leadership group that we have, he is showing those signs," England manager Southgate told his post-match press conference.

"He is a role model for the younger players coming in; he's really focused on his training and preparation and I think he's enjoyed that extra responsibility. It was a really special night for him.

5:06 Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers Group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers Group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley

"[Tonight] I saw what I've seen all week from Raheem, so it didn't surprise me. He's in a really confident moment on and off the field. He's so mature and comfortable in himself.

"I'm so delighted he got the reaction he did from the crowd because we can't hide from the fact he's had difficult moments with England. He's turned that full circle.

25 - Raheem Sterling's goal ended a sequence of 25 passes, with 10 of England's 11 players touching the ball in the build-up to the goal. Liquid. #ENGCZE pic.twitter.com/0jNlKd4q7j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2019

"His finishes tonight are ones he took on without thinking too much. You could almost see the thought process in the past but now he's hungry for those goals, he's added that incentive to his game and I thought he was devastating today."

Sterling wasn't the only England player to catch the eye against the Czechs.

⚽️⚽️ ⚽️@sterling7 scores the 2nd hat-trick of Gareth Southgate's reign and 1st since Harry Kane v Panama in June 2018



It is the first Wembley hat-trick for an @England player since @IAmJermainDefoe v Bulgaria in Sept 2010 pic.twitter.com/xpVinKvOxS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 22, 2019

Jadon Sancho marked his first competitive start for his country with a scintillating attacking display, which included an assist for Sterling's opener, while debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi forced a late own goal after his fierce shot cannoned in off Tomas Kalas.

"We were a little slow at the start coming to the ball and there was a period at the beginning of the second half where we lost a bit of tactical discipline and conceded chances that on another night would have been punished," Southgate added.

0:43 Jadon Sancho showboats his way through the Czech Republic defence, showing some outrageous skill to win a corner and even having a shout for a penalty Jadon Sancho showboats his way through the Czech Republic defence, showing some outrageous skill to win a corner and even having a shout for a penalty

"That aside, I really liked the way we won the ball back quickly, and our use of the ball was very good. Some of our attacking play and forward runs were really exciting.

"I'm nit-picking but I think we can get better, we have to keep doing that because these guys have got potential to play at an even higher level than they did tonight."