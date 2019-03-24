WATCH: England's rubber chicken returns
Last Updated: 24/03/19 7:05pm
England warmed up for their clash with Montenegro by training with a rubber chicken – just like they did during their glorious run at last year’s World Cup.
Gareth Southgate's squad looked like a happy camp during training, with the reappearance of the rubber chicken the only fowl play on show at St George's Park on Sunday.
England used a rubber chicken during training ahead of their World Cup semi-final with Croatia in Russia last summer.
Captain Harry Kane was once again spotted with the rubber prop at England's last training session before jetting off for their Group A European Qualifier against Montenegro in Podgorica.
Kane was in the thick of it, alongside Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and England new-boys Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse, as the quartet were among those taking part in a light-hearted training drill, ably assisted by the rubber chicken.
