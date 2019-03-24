WATCH: England's rubber chicken returns

0:54 England's players get ready for Montenegro by using their famous rubber chicken drills England's players get ready for Montenegro by using their famous rubber chicken drills

England warmed up for their clash with Montenegro by training with a rubber chicken – just like they did during their glorious run at last year’s World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's squad looked like a happy camp during training, with the reappearance of the rubber chicken the only fowl play on show at St George's Park on Sunday.

England used a rubber chicken during training ahead of their World Cup semi-final with Croatia in Russia last summer.

Captain Harry Kane was once again spotted with the rubber prop at England's last training session before jetting off for their Group A European Qualifier against Montenegro in Podgorica.

Kane was in the thick of it, alongside Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and England new-boys Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse, as the quartet were among those taking part in a light-hearted training drill, ably assisted by the rubber chicken.

