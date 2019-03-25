Montenegro vs England: Your Three Lions XI revealed

Raheem Sterling was England's hat-trick hero against Montenegro

We asked Sky Sports readers to select their England line-up for Monday's European Qualifier against Montenegro - and here are the results.

In goal, Jordan Pickford was the overwhelmingly popular choice, taking a 73 per cent share of the vote ahead of Tom Heaton and Jack Butland.

There has been some suggestion that Gareth Southgate may rotate his full-backs against Montenegro, but you opted to stick with Kyle Walker and Ben Chilwell, with Harry Maguire and Michael Keane also keeping their places in central defence.

The results of our England team selector for Montenegro

Declan Rice is in the frame to make his first England start, but Sky Sports readers preferred Jordan Henderson in the holding role, with Ross Barkley and Dele Alli either side of him.

Jadon Sancho was the most popular pick on the right-hand side of the attack, but his absence with an injury means the place in your XI goes to Callum Hudson-Odoi, the next most popular choice.

Hudson-Odoi, who Sky Sports News expect to make his first England start, joins Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in your XI.

You can follow Montenegro vs England on the Sky Sports website and app (kick-off 7.45pm), with highlights available 15 minutes after full-time