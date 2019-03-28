Harry Kane says he would support team-mates in any action on racism

Harry Kane says he would be prepared to lead his England team-mates off the pitch should players be subjected to racial abuse in future.

Danny Rose, Raheem Sterlin and Callum Hudson-Odoi were targeted with racial chanting and abuse during England's 5-1 win in Montenegro on Monday.

England captain Kane said he would follow the lead of those players should a similar situation arise and if it meant walking off, he would be willing to do so.

"I'm fully supportive of my team-mates," Kane told Sky Sports News. "If it happened again and they weren't happy and wanted to talk about it or take a breather, I'd fully back them in whatever they want to do.

"We're a team, we're a unit, we stick behind all our players and hope that it never happens again, but if it did, I'd take their lead on that and whatever they wanted, we'd support."

Harry Kane collected his MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Thursday

Kane was speaking at Buckingham Palace, having just collected his MBE for services to football from the Duke of Cambridge, describing it as a day he would never forget.

"It's quite surreal," said Kane. "Obviously I'm extremely proud and as I said when it got announced, not just for me, but for my family, my teammates, and everyone who has helped me achieve this award, it's a special day.

"To be here at the palace is truly something I'll never forget."

On receiving the award from Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, Kane said he was glad to be returning from such a successful break with England, who scored 10 goals in two European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

"He congratulated me and the team on the results last week," said Kane. "He's a big football fan, a big England fan and 5-0, 5-1 definitely helps.

"He enjoyed watching that for sure and we spoke a little bit about charity work.

"It's great to be able to spend a couple of minutes with him and chat."

Shortly after the ceremony, Kane dashed off to North London for a training session at his club's new home, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After months of delays, Spurs will play their first game at the new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April and Kane was only too keen for that day to arrive.

"It's exciting," said Kane. "Everyone has been waiting patiently, the fans, the club, the players, so from our point of view we're excited to get there.

"I know the fans are buzzing and that game's going to be a full house, the atmosphere is going to be incredible."

Before then, third-placed Tottenham face the unenviable task of a trip to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool.

Spurs have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League and Kane is hoping they can change their fortunes around with a strong performance on Merseyside.

"We haven't had the results we'd like before the international break, but we're in a big race for the top four at the moment," said Kane.

"Liverpool away is always tough. At Anfield the fans are very loud and enthusiastic, so we've got to zone that out, do our job and try to get a result."