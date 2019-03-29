FA calls on UEFA and FIFA for a structured campaign on racism

Raheem Sterling responds to the crowd after hearing racist chants in Montenegro

The Football Association has called on UEFA and FIFA to devise a structured campaign on dealing with racist abuse in stadiums.

The FA Board met on Thursday and discussed the incidents of racist chanting directed at England players during their 5-1 European Qualifiers win on Monday.

Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi spoke maturely of the abuse directed at them after the game, with Sterling particularly adamant that the governing bodies need to do more to combat the problem.

1:41 England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse

England manager Gareth Southgate ensured that the incidents were reported to UEFA and Montenegro were charged with racist behaviour on Tuesday.

The FA also discussed issues in the domestic game, following a series of pitch incursions by fans, which included a targeted assault of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish by a Birmingham supporter.

Grealish punched by Birmingham fan

There will be more transparency on FA charges going forward when clubs are found to be in breach of the rules.

The FA announced a funding injection of £87m over the next three years, £29m per annum, for the Football Foundation, in an effort to improve facilities in grassroots football.

Since 2000, approximately 3,700 grass and artificial pitches have been installed, along with 1,000 changing rooms and pavilions across the country.

1:26 England defender Michael Keane has called on UEFA to hand down a harsh punishment to Montenegro after players suffered alleged racist abuse during their European Qualifier England defender Michael Keane has called on UEFA to hand down a harsh punishment to Montenegro after players suffered alleged racist abuse during their European Qualifier

In women's football, the establishment of a new FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship Board was approved, the sole focus of which is to develop the women's football league.

One final point of order was the discussion over a potential re-branding, as suggested by outgoing FA chief executive Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke.

The proposal would see the FA renamed as the English FA to appease UEFA, FIFA and other major international bodies over fears the current name is arrogant.