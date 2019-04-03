England set to play Kosovo at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium

England look likely to return to St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton for their European Qualifier against Kosovo in September, Sky Sports News understands.

If the FA's hopes are met, England will return to the south coast for the first time since 2002 when they take on Kosovo on September 10.

0:43 David Beckham says it is an exciting time for England with the youth players coming through the system. David Beckham says it is an exciting time for England with the youth players coming through the system.

The news comes as part of the FA's plans to allow the national team to play at venues across the country, taking advantage of the successful fixtures they enjoyed while Wembley was being built.

In their last visit to Southampton 17 years ago, England struggled to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Macedonia.

Last year England played at Leeds' Elland Road and Leicester City's King Power Stadium.