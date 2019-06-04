Fabian Delph says he would 'run through a brick wall' for England manager Gareth Southgate

Fabian Delph says he would "run through a brick wall" for Gareth Southgate ahead of England's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Southgate's side have the chance to win their first competitive trophy since the 1966 World Cup as they also aim to become the first team to win the Nations League, and Delph could not be more complimentary of his manager.

"Gareth has a great way about him, [as do] the staff that he's got," the midfielder told The Guardian.

"They're really good people and, when you come here, straight away you feel at home. So if they tell you to run through a brick wall, you're going to run through a brick wall. You're going to do everything that you can for these people."

Delph has 18 caps for England since making his debut in 2014 and in that time has moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

Despite enjoying incredible success at City under Pep Guardiola, the 29-year-old says his international team-mates are enjoying the philosophy Southgate is trying to implement.

"Since the World Cup we've changed the system, we've changed the way we're playing. What we do at City is pretty incredible but that's at City," he added.

"When you come away from that it's a different ethos and everyone is buying into what Gareth is putting on the training pitch and in the meeting rooms. Everybody is heading in the same direction."