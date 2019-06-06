Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson to start on bench for England vs Netherlands

Harry Kane started last week's Champions League final for Tottenham

Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson will start on the bench in England's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Raheem Sterling is set to captain the side for the first time on his 50th England appearance.

Liverpool captain Henderson and Spurs skipper Kane both completed 90 minutes in last week's Champions League final in Madrid, and as a result only joined up with the England camp earlier this week.

1:16 England manager Gareth Southgate hopes to turn good work into success at this week's Nationals League finals England manager Gareth Southgate hopes to turn good work into success at this week's Nationals League finals

Kane trained with the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad on Wednesday but Henderson, who trained alone, was the only absentee from the session as England prepared for Thursday's semi-final against the Netherlands, live on Sky Sports Football.

Sterling, who is set to captain England in Kane's absence, revealed on Thursday he was "fuming" at a statement from his management company which claimed that he would captain England against the Netherlands.

Jordan Henderson lifts Champions League trophy

Southgate's side could set up a Nations League final against hosts Portugal with a win over the Netherlands, after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick inspired them to a 3-1 win over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Follow the 2019 Nations League finals on Sky Sports

You can watch every minute of England's Nations League matches live on Sky Sports. You will also be able to follow games with our live blogs at www.skysports.com or with the Sky Sports app.

England contest the semi-final of the Nations League against Netherlands on Thursday, June 6 in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Get a Sky Sports Day Pass for one-off payment of £8.99