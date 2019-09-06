Jesse Lingard misses England training
Last Updated: 06/09/19 11:36am
Jesse Lingard has missed England training due to a minor illness but is expected to be in contention for their European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.
England have confirmed their other 23 squad members have taken part in training today, ahead of their two international fixtures.
The winger, 26, has featured in all four of Manchester United's opening Premier League games at the start of the season.
He last played for England in their UEFA Nations League third-place play-off victory over Switzerland earlier this year.
England take on Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo at St Mary's Stadium on September 10, as they aim to continue their 100 per cent record so far in Group A.
Gareth Southgate named uncapped players Tyrone Mings, James Maddison, and Mason Mount in his squad for the double-header.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced to pull out from Southgate's side after suffering a back injury.
The England boss has no plans to call up anyone to replace the Manchester United right-back, who has returned to his club for treatment.