Raheem Sterling out of England's European Qualifier against Montenegro

Raheem Sterling will miss Thursday's game with Montenegro

Raheem Sterling has been left out of the England squad for the European Qualifier against Montenegro due to a "disturbance" at their St George’s Park training complex.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game [between Liverpool and Manchester City] were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken.

"Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

