England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Raheem Sterling out of England's European Qualifier against Montenegro

Last Updated: 11/11/19 11:25pm

Raheem Sterling will miss Thursday's game with Montenegro
Raheem Sterling will miss Thursday's game with Montenegro

Raheem Sterling has been left out of the England squad for the European Qualifier against Montenegro due to a "disturbance" at their St George’s Park training complex.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game [between Liverpool and Manchester City] were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken.

Also See:

"Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK