Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tyrone Mings and Nick Pope start for England against Kosovo

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tyrone Mings and Nick Pope will start for England against Kosovo in their final European Qualifier.

Burnley goalkeeper Pope - first called up in March 2018 - finally earns his first England start, while Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi makes only his second start as Gareth Southgate explores his squad options.

Aston Villa defender Mings wins only his second England cap alongside Harry Maguire, while Declan Rice is deployed in midfield in another of Southgate's five changes from the side that thrashed Montenegro 7-0.

Raheem Sterling returns as expected following the altercation with Joe Gomez that led to the Manchester City forward being dropped last time out.

James Maddison was a doubt with a calf strain but is named on the bench, as is John Stones.

Starting XI: Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell, Winks, Rice, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hudson-Odoi, Sterling, Kane.

Subs: Trippier, Pickford, Rose, Stones, Tomori, Mount, Maddison, Sancho, Rashford, Wilson, Abraham, D Henderson.

