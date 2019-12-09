England to play Italy at Wembley on March 27 in friendly ahead of Euro 2020

England will face Italy at Wembley in March

England will host Italy in an international friendly at Wembley on March 27 as part of their preparations for Euro 2020.

The fixture, which has been named The Heads Up International in support of The Duke of Cambridge's Heads Together mental health initiative, will be the first of four warm-up matches for the Three Lions ahead of the tournament.

England also face Denmark at Wembley on March 31 before travelling to face Austria in Vienna on June 2.

Gareth Southgate's side will then take on Romania in their final warm-up match on June 7, at a home venue outside of London.

Robert Mancini is set to lead Italy to their first major finals since Euro 2016

The last meeting between England and Italy ended in a 1-1 draw at Wembley in 2018, while the last competitive match between the two sides was a 2-1 win for the Azzurri at the 2014 World Cup.

Both sides are among the favourites to win Euro 2020.

England will face Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D alongside the winner of play-off C, while Italy will play Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in Group A.