England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

England will play Denmark in March to prepare for Euro 2020

England will also play matches outside London before Euros start

Last Updated: 19/11/19 4:19pm

Denmark celebrate qualification for Euro 2020
Denmark celebrate qualification for Euro 2020

England will host Denmark in March as part of their preparations for Euro 2020.

The Danes will visit Wembley on March 31 in the second of two friendlies at the national stadium.

The first match, against opponents which have yet to be confirmed, will take place four days earlier in a match dedicated to the Heads Up mental health campaign fronted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Denmark edged past the Republic of Ireland to clinch automatic qualification at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate is confident about their chances at Euro 2020
England manager Gareth Southgate is confident about their chances at Euro 2020

The FA has also confirmed England will go back on the road in June, ahead of next summer's finals.

England have played senior international matches at Sunderland, Manchester City, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton over the last four years.

Wembley will host all of England's Euro 2020 group games, as well as both semi-finals and the final
Wembley will host all of England's Euro 2020 group games, as well as both semi-finals and the final

There are also plans for the national team to play an away match in Europe before the European Championships but the details have not been finalised.

England finished their Group A qualifying campaign on a high over the past week, scoring 11 goals against Montenegro and Kosovo to finish with 27 points from eight games

Also See:
1:19
Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020?
Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020?

That guaranteed them three group matches at Wembley during the finals, which are being hosted by 12 different European cities.

The group draw will take place in Bucharest on November 30.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: The Premier League returns, with all six games featuring in Saturday's £250,000 round.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK