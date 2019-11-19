England will play Denmark in March to prepare for Euro 2020

Denmark celebrate qualification for Euro 2020

England will host Denmark in March as part of their preparations for Euro 2020.

The Danes will visit Wembley on March 31 in the second of two friendlies at the national stadium.

The first match, against opponents which have yet to be confirmed, will take place four days earlier in a match dedicated to the Heads Up mental health campaign fronted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Denmark edged past the Republic of Ireland to clinch automatic qualification at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate is confident about their chances at Euro 2020

The FA has also confirmed England will go back on the road in June, ahead of next summer's finals.

England have played senior international matches at Sunderland, Manchester City, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton over the last four years.

Wembley will host all of England's Euro 2020 group games, as well as both semi-finals and the final

There are also plans for the national team to play an away match in Europe before the European Championships but the details have not been finalised.

England finished their Group A qualifying campaign on a high over the past week, scoring 11 goals against Montenegro and Kosovo to finish with 27 points from eight games

1:19 Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020? Gareth Southgate has a wealth of options in attacking positions, so will he stick with his established trio or give emerging youngsters a chance at Euro 2020?

That guaranteed them three group matches at Wembley during the finals, which are being hosted by 12 different European cities.

The group draw will take place in Bucharest on November 30.