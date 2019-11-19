Frank Lampard to manage England one day, according to Fabio Capello

Frank Lampard could go on to manage England one day, according to former national team boss Fabio Capello.

Lampard has made a promising start to his Chelsea coaching career by leading the club to third place after 12 matches while introducing a host of young English players into the side.

Capello, who managed England for four years, worked with Lampard during two successful qualifying campaigns and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Italian, when asked by Sky Sports if the former Chelsea midfielder could go on to manage England one day, said: "I don't know. Probably ... because he can do it. He understands everything and has started without fear and put young players on the pitch."

The former Real Madrid and Juventus head coach has been impressed with how Lampard has managed to turn his fortunes around in a short space of time after winning just two of his first eight matches.

Lampard, after losing Eden Hazard, was also unable to sign players in the summer transfer window with the club under a ban.

Fabio Capello says he has been following Frank Lampard's progress closely

He added: "I follow him. I watch all the games and I was upset when he started the season and he lost two games and the team didn't play well.

"Now, the results are good and the position is really good and without the [transfer] market."

Chelsea will hope to get their two-window transfer suspension reduced to one when they appeal to CAS on Wednesday against their charge of breaching regulations over the signing of youth players.