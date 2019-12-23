Gareth Southgate says England fans should be excited for 2020

1:29 England manager Gareth Southgate tells fans they can be full of hope ahead of the European Championships next summer - watch the full interview on SSN on Christmas Day England manager Gareth Southgate tells fans they can be full of hope ahead of the European Championships next summer - watch the full interview on SSN on Christmas Day

England manager Gareth Southgate says fans should be full of excitement going into the new year with Euro 2020 on the horizon.

England played 10 games over the course of 2019, winning seven, drawing one and losing twice. Southgate's side also scored 38 goals across those matches, while conceding less than a goal a game.

With at least three home matches at Wembley Stadium during Euro 2020 next summer to look forward to, the England boss says fans have a lot to be excited about in the new year.

He told Sky Sports News: "We expected to win our [qualification] group but I think the way that we played and the way we took apart those lower-ranked teams. I don't think we could have done any more than we did.

"There is a lot for people to get excited about, our internal expectations are high. Of course we want the fans to be excited, I don't want to take away that hope and excitement."

